From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ten students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have become beneficiaries of a one-year scholarship award from the Chairman, GSS Group of Companies, Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa.

Presenting the award and cash prizes to the deserving students at the GSS Corporate office in Awka, Architect Ezenwa, who congratulated the recipients, disclosed that it has always been his passion to sponsor people’s education. He described education as the bedrock of the development of any society that desires to change for good.

He decried the high rate of poverty in society which has made it difficult for people to access quality and tertiary education.

I feel pained whenever I see people who are bright and should attain tertiary education but are unable to because of the paucity of funds. That’s why I go all out of my way to help as many as I can whenever I see opportunity,’ the philanthropist stated.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, the young CEO charged them to be of good behaviour and take their studies seriously. He urged them to identify and utilise their unique selling propositions.

While in school, acquire basic skills, sharpen your USP, and look for side hustles that would help sustain your journey in the university. Learn to be different in whatever you do and the sky would be your springboard,’ he said.

Mr Ezenwa, an alumnus of the university, had earlier picked the students during an interactive session with them at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences’ induction ceremony.

The benefactor, a product of the faculty, assured the students of his continued favourable disposition towards them. He encouraged other alumni of the university to support indigent and bright students to achieve their goals.

In his remarks, the President, Faculty of Environmental Sciences Students Association (FESSA), Victor Okeke, expressed delight at Ezenwa’s kind gestures, describing him as a role model to many young people. He further congratulated the beneficiaries, while urging them to justify the scholarship award by studying hard.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Esther Ndubisi, showered encomium on the benefactor, describing him as God-sent.

‘I deeply appreciate Architect Chukwudi Ezenwa for this uncommon generosity. God will continue to bless him. Yes, problems don’t end but God will handle any problem or challenging issues in the company. It is my prayer that long life and strength will be his portion. Thanks for not just awarding us with scholarship but also taking time to open our eyes about real estate,’ she said.