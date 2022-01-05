From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Philanthropist and founder, Okpokodum Foundation, Kevin Ayogu, has commended Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his unprecedented and monumental accomplishments in the state in the last six years of his administration.

Ayogu, who made the commendation in his country home, Umuopu-Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State when he fetted over 400 widows as part of the New Year celebrations, said the all-inclusive development approach of Governor Ugwuanyi has engendered peace, unity and prosperity for the people of the state.

He described the governor as a listening chief executive whose administration has ensured security of lives and property, which enabled Enugu citizens residing outside the state and in diaspora to come home and enjoy the Yuletide without fear.

Ayogu, who was flanked by his elder brother and traditional ruler of Umuopu community, Cyril and another Board of Trustees member of Okpokodum Foundation, Great, said hosting the widows was in fulfilment of an earlier promise made by the Okpokodum Foundation to continue to impact on the lives of widows and the less privileged in the society.