A US-based philanthropist, Mr Afamefuna Atu, on Sunday, launched an empowerment foundation to cater for the needs of the indigent in Enugu State.

Atu, who is the President, Kings Care Empowerment Foundation, said that he was motivated into launching the foundation due to his unpleasant personal experiences, while growing up.

The president, while speaking during the formal inauguration of the foundation’s Nigerian office, said that the foundation was aimed at addressing the health, education and material needs of the people.

He said that three events in the history of his family shaped his passion for humanity, leading to the intervention.

“Three events in my family history shaped my passion for humanity. First is the death of my grandmother, who died during childbirth because of malnutrition and lack of food.

“The baby boy she was delivered of also died. She left my aged mother and her four-year old sisters behind.

“Shortly after my grandmother’s death, an eye disease, which we know as ‘apollo’ broke out in our community and my grandfather was one of those who were affected,” he said.

Atu said that he had terrible experiences, which made him to make a vow that no other parent would experience such suffering.

“I have come to realise that when we leave this world, we will not be remembered by the volume of our wealth but by our good deeds.

“Standing on those ideals, I established the Kings Care Empowerment Foundation whose primary aim is focused on our people to avoid another parent losing their eyesight as a result of poverty.

“I will not also like to see another woman dying at her birth stool like my grandmother,” he said.

Atu said that the foundation would focus on rural communities in order to create a future the people could touch and feel; a future where everyone is valued and voice heard, and where life would count.

“As we formally open our headquarters in Nigeria, we look forward to engaging communities on challenges of health and community development, youth outreach and women empowerment,” Atu said.

Earlier, the Director of the foundation, Mr Ikechukwu Nwobodo, said that the organisation, founded in 2017, had engaged in charitable works and growth of indigent families through medical outreach and others.

In a goodwill message, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, said that the state government would partner with the foundation in any way possible to address the challenges of the people.

Nzekwe commended the founder of the foundation for the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the event was testimonies from the beneficiaries of the foundation’s empowerment schemes. (NAN)