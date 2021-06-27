Philanthropist installed as Sadauki Danburam of Daura kingdom

By Chinelo Obogo

Group Managing Director (GMD) of Luminus Impact internatonal Energy and Marine, Prince Babatope David, has been installed as the Sadauki Danburam of Daura by the Danburam of Daura.

While performing the turbaning, the Emir described Prince David as a peace maker and a man whose interest is in the developmental of the youths by using his wealth to touch lives.

The chieftancy title conferment ceremony was performed by the Emir who was assisted the Walin Danburam. The title that was confered means “Ambassador of Peace.”

The monarch explained that the community is already partnering with Prince David to have a cordial relations that will stand the test of time.

Reacting to the conferment, Prince David noted that he feels fulfilled that he was honoured in another land in the presence and with endorsement of his people

The ceremony was witnessed by eminent personalities from South West, Nigeria, including captains of industries and well wishers.

He was thereafter taking the Emir of Daura for special prayers.

