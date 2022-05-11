From Uche Usim, Abuja

Amaelu Abam Community in Arochukwu Local Government Area in Abia State went into frenzied celebration on Tuesday during the foundation laying ceremony of a new Customary Court gifted to them by a philanthropist and businessman, Chief Chijioke James Umeh.

The excitement springs from the fact that the old Court building was built by the colonial masters in 1939 and has gone so bad that the staff of the Abia State Judiciary, Customary Courts, relocated the court to Ozu Abam, another autonomous community.

Performing the ceremony, the traditional ruler of the area, His Royal Majesty, Eze Ogbuka Origa, described the project as a long-awaited dream that will soon become a reality judging by the pedigree of the man funding.

He said the community has secured the contractor’s assurances of delivering the project within two months using the best of materials available.

The traditional ruler committed the project and the Abam into God’s hands, even as he prayed for more developmental projects to spring up in the entire Abam clan.

He added that the foundation laying ceremony was an indication that God has finally answered the prayers of Abam by elevating Abam indigenes to positions of financial authority and philanthropy.

HRM Eze Origa who performed the ceremony with the Chairman of Ndi Ezeogo, Chief Uka Oji and members of the Ezeogo Abam in Council poured out their hearts of gratitude to God for “touching Umu Abam especially Chief Chijioke James Umeh (Ike Abam) who has not relented in using his God given resources to develop Abam.”

Origa prayed fervently for protection of those who will see to the realisation of the project.

“We’re also praying heartily for the grace of God all through the time the project will last and also for our son Chief Chijioke James Umeh “Ike Abam” who has shown enough benevolence, for all Umu Abam. May God bless us all”, the monarch stated.

In his traditional prayers, Ezeogo Uka Oji thanked God who gave Nde Abam such a gallant father like Onyerubi Atita Akpo and prayed that the light that has been witnessed in Abam Onyerubi will never be extinguished.

The 83-year old building has yearned for a comprehensive remodeling but had not witnessed that in over eight decades until James Umeh took up the challenge.

In his remarks, the new executive of Abam Development Union (ADU) led by Mr. Michael Onwuchekwa, the President of the Customary Courts assured Nde Abam that as soon as the road was rehabilitated and a befitting court building provided, all the staff that hitherto relocated to Ozu Abam will return to Amaelu Abam to continue their duties.

“The ADU made a series of appeals to Umu Abam and to the glory of God, our untiring son, Ike Abam, on Sunday, 17th April, 2022 promised to build a totally new court for Nde Abam.

“About two weeks ago, Chief Chijioke James Umeh mobilized the contractor and without waste of time, the contractor commenced work. This is great”, Onwuchekwa stated at the foundation laying ceremony.

The President General of ADU commended the efforts of Prince Dan Kalu, who earlier started a court hall project and pleaded that he should not relent until the project becomes a reality.

According to him, “the number of projects sited at Amaelu Abam will show our respect for the efforts of our ancestors”.

Onwuchekwa equally thanked Kalu for coming to the rescue of the community by addressing some road challenges

He pleaded to the government to construct the road between the Ozu Ndi Oji Arochukwu to connect Amaelu Abam.

The ceremony attracted many illustrious sons of Abam, like Peter Ojugo, His Lordship Agwu Kalu Igodo, Chibueze Njoku, Peter Okereke (the Ist Deputy President General of ADU); Mr. Jacob Okere Kalu, the 2nd Deputy President General of ADU, Pastor Iroy Chinemerem Orji, a Federal House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency who is a native of Amannagwu in Arochukwu.

The attendees described James Umeh as a very good man, who is determined to better the lives of anyone around him.