From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Philanthropist from Plateau State based in Abuja, Chief Sunday Agwa Audu has called on Federal and Plateau State Government to take proactive measures to end the persistent destruction of lives and property in Plateau.

Chief Agwa, in a press statement lamented the unabated killings bof innocent women and children in Miango communities of Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas of the State.

He said this is the time that people are supposed to feel the impact of those they elected into offices and which the primary and cardinal objective is the security of lives and property of the people.

Chief Agwa who condemned the killing of over 70 Rigwe people, burning down of houses, mowing down of riped farm crops and looting of domestic animals and household items by suspected herders in Bassa LGA said the act is not only barbaric and evil, but a sheer wickedness and man’s inhumanity to man.

“This act is not only barbaric but man’s inhumanity to man and therefore must be condemned by all”, he said.

He said he’s deeply saddened and concerned on the situation and condition that the Rigwe people have been subjected to which will be difficult for them to cope.

“You can imagine, after many years of living where you were born and brought up,and all of a sudden,your house is burnt down,some of your people killed, means of livelihood shattered and then you are placed as an IDP, this will not only be traumatic but horrific I must confess, quite worrisome” -Agwa bitterly expressed.

He said as a son of the soil, this has caused him pains and anguish knowing fully that his people are being annihilated and less effort is being injected into stemming down the perpetration of the evil.

As a way of ending the spate of killings, Chief Agwa said the Government must demonstrate political Will in terms of dealing with the perpetrators or culprits via arrests, prosecution and dispense justice to the oppressed.

He also reiterated the need for Plateau State Government to revive the functionality of the Operation Rainbow which can go along way in mitigating the rate of the killings having being established with the rural based ideas of curbing crimes.

He also called on the Federal and State Governments to as a way of ameliorating the quantum of challenges and hardships facing the Rigwe people,to see how they can swiftly provide humanitarian intervention as well as see to the immediate rebuilding of the burnt communities.

Chief Agwa also condemned the killing of 22 people by hoodlums along Rukuba Road axis of Jos North on the 14th August,2022 saying there’s no justification whatsoever in taking the lives of fellow humans which we do not have power to create.

He however,commended the efforts of the state and Federal Government in their bid to stop the Killings but said more is needed.

He conveyed his condolences to the people of Rigwe Nation over the unfortunate development and urged them to take solace on the fact that God sees all and He will surely act at the appropriate time.

He enjoined all to embrace peace as that is the only way development and growth can thrive stressing that the need to see each other as brothers must be emphasized by all and sundry.