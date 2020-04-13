The outbreak of coronavirus is having attendant negative effects on many people. As the virus spreads across countries and states, it is also spreading hunger to many homes.

Due to a slowdown in economic activities, many families are now struggling to achieve even two square meals. Some indigent families have cried out for help but no one seems to hear them. This set of people are daily worried over what to eat.

In ameliorating the sufferings of the people of Ukpo, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, a philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze, has donated foodstuff and other materials to the people.

It was joy undiluted when the business tycoon brought the food in large quantity to the people of the community.

Also, in order to prevent the virus and contain its further spread, he directed the fumigation of Oye Ukpo Market Square and all public places in Ukpo. He also funded the procurement and provision of adequate protective kits. Other items he distributed were medicated wipes, gloves, masks and hand sanitizers to all families as well as the less privileged.

The foodstuff he distributed were yam tubers, and bags of beans and rice, among others. The philanthropist did not forget that his people cook with animal protein, so he provided each extended family with at least three cows and complemented the gifts with some cash.

In appreciation of Eze’s magnanimity, Ukpo people have poured encomiums on their benefactor. They were also united in praying that the pandemic does not continue its rampage.

Members of the community also commended the leadership of Ukpo Improvement Union (UIU), led by Hon. Vincent Oyiliagu, for ensuring that people genuinely in need got help.

It was reported that there was no underprivileged family in the community that did not benefit from the donations from Prince Eze.

For coming to their rescue, the beneficiaries prayed to God to continue to bless and preserve Prince Eze.