Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Istifanus Gyang said philanthropists in Northern Nigeria have the capability to address the plights of Almajire children and street beggars.

He described the Almajire children roaming the streets in northern Nigeria as victims of parental and governmental neglect.

Gyang stated this at the weekend when he led PDP national and state legislators in Plateau to visit Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), the part’s governorship candidate following the tribunal judgement that squashed his petition for lacking in merit.

Gyang described Useni as a philanthropists who has impacted positively on less privileged persons.

“There was a motion in the floor of the Senate about the plights of the Almajire children and streets beggars and to me, we have people in the North that have resources that can do philanthropy to address the plights of these children,” said Gyang.

“This children are victims of parental and governmental neglect. If people in the north will copy the philanthropy of Gen. Jeremiah Useni, the issue of Almajire and street beggars will be addressed.”