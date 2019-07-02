Just two months after his last EP, Black Sheep, prolific singer, Philip Ndukwu is gearing up to release in the coming weeks, his new project, a follow up music video to one of the singles off Black Sheep.

Taking to Instagram, Philip revealed his plans with a post, stating that the video shoot will come up later this month.

Leading up to the announcement, Philip cleared out some contents on his Instagram to share new photos and videos, fueling speculation that a new project was imminent.

Black Sheep is the Phlint Recording artiste, Philip Ndukwu’s finest work since the Canada-based singer and songwriter’s debut effort.