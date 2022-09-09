Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday, hailed Queen Elizabeth II as a true figure of majesty as he expressed his condolences for the monarch’s death.

“It is with profound sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She exemplified to the world, a true monarch’s great dignity, commitment to duty, and devotion to all those in her realm,’’ he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Marcos Jr noted that Filipinos, while not subjects of the queen, had “a great sense of affection for her as queen, as mother and as a grandmother.’’

“The world has lost a true figure of majesty in what she demonstrated throughout her life and throughout her reign as queen,’’ he concluded. (dpa/NAN)