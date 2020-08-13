In order to improve learning for the future of work in the country, Philips Consulting, has launched a microservices platform tagged: Micro-Courses to help entrepreneurs.

Launched in Lagos, Micro courses is a tool that seeks to drive the reskilling of ecosystems and support diverse communities, with interactive platforms that bridge the transition gap into the future. The senior Consultant Learning Innovation at Philips Consulting, Fokanferanmi Okojie said, “Several mega-trends are bringing a radical shift to the way we work, live and learn. We are looking, listening, learning and creating banisters for all genres of the corporate world to transition smoothly on the unprecedented path to the future of work.”

Despite emergence from the pandemic lockdown, he said, “Our unemployment rates are skyrocketing daily, youth are shaken and those currently employed are clearly unprepared for the future that is speedily presenting itself.”

“The systems designed to support learning at all levels are just as inadequately prepped for the change. The quality of our long-term professional talent pool is dwindling and the influx of youths into the workforce only fails deeper when they are on-boarded to a corporate system with no plan for the future of work,” Okojie said.

According to Nwaji Jibunoh, Head of Training at Philips Consulting, “Nigeria is at the inflection point where the name of the new game is how best prepared you are for the future. Upskilling yourself will no longer be about fulfilling requirements but about survival”.