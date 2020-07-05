Job Osazuwa

It was undiluted joy in Lagos when one of the leading renewable energy providers in Nigeria, Sholep Energy Limited, honoured its staff, who have distinguished themselves in their line of duties.



As part of its core mandate to promote hard work, diligence and excellence, the company revealed that honouring its team that showcased diligence even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic was the least it could do to encourage the recipients to do better.

Adhering to all safety guidelines, the company, on July 4, held an award ceremony for the member staff in a magnificent hall at Jata Hotel, in Ajah area of Lagos. As announced by the master of ceremony, only three persons were permitted to sit on each table, though the table could have accommodated up to ten persons. The chairs were spacely arranged to give room for social distancing. At the entrance, it was operation “no face mask, no entry”. This was not a problem as Sholep had already produced enough face masks for all attendees.

The awardees couldn’t conceal their joy as they walked tall to the podium to receive their prizes. Each person got a certificate, plaque and cash prizes. Some of the recipients screamed for joy, while others were simply speechless.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Sholep, Mr. Olalekan Shogbesan, who refused to join the dignitaries on the high table, said that the day was specially for his staff who were worthy to be celebrated.

“At least, we should allow them to shine today. Every labourer deserves commendations when he or she does well. If we can criticise and sanction when a worker fails in his or her duty, we should also applaud them when it is the other way round,” he stated.

He said that he believes in building confidence in his subordinates so that they could bring out their best. He stressed that the company couldn’t have been where it is today if the staff have not made unusual sacrifices at one point or the other.

He disclosed that the firm has succeeded in producing automatic solar-powered contactless hand washing and sanitizing machine. This he said was necessary in fighting the corona virus pandemic. The machine was placed at the entrance of the venue for use. Those who were seeing it for the first time couldn’t resist taking a second look at the innovation.

Shogbesan, who was adorned in white native dress and brown suede shoes, proudly announced that the machine was made in Nigeria and by Nigerians.

The chairman said that the gesture was one of the ways the company would continue to encourage its team to always put in its best in line with Sholep’s goal to generate energy for the future. He maintained that such recognition would renew the recipient’s zeal that would be beneficial to him or her, the company and the society.

He took his time to commend all his staff for standing by him in the about two decades of the firm’s existence. He said that his team has taken bold steps while performing their tasks since the outbreak of COVID-19 that he couldn’t just pretend not to have observed.

According to him, his staff play more important role in actualising the company’s dream. He said that he could only give the instructions but the workers execute them. He stressed that performing the task was more important than visualising it, hence, the need to give kudos to the team players, who have always stood by him through thick and thin.

On what could have informed the decision to start the renewable energy business, he said that having schooled and lived in different developed countries, he saw there was a huge gap in energy generation in Nigeria that needed to be breached.

The computer engineer at Sholep, Mr. Femi Ogunyemi, said that the firm has become a household name in providing energy for millions of Nigerians.

He joined other staff and guests to pour accolades on Shogbesan for rewarding his staff at a time that many companies were winding up, downsizing and implementing salary cut.

“This company stands for integrity, job satisfaction, fulfilment, loyalty and growth. Our service, image and productivity makes us to stand us out from the crowd. We appreciate our chairman for honouring us today. With this recognition and reward, we are determined to go places. This is the first in its kind in Sholep; we hope it will continue,” he said.

The Deputy Director of Sholep, Mrs. Imoleayo Folashade Shogbesan appreciated the CEO for rewarding his staff at a time that was least expected. He described her boss who is also her husband as a humble man with a heart of kindness.

As the the recognised staff smiled home with plaques, certificates and cash, there was a standing ovation for the management of the company for taking the giant stride.

Among the winners, Mr. Ogunyemi Oluwafemi Joel as best computer engineer, went home with N1, 250, 000. On her part, Mrs Shogbesan, as the Best Director of the Year, grabbed N1, 500, 000, while Mr. Odesola Philip Olaonipekun, as the best Site Engineer of the Year was blessed with N800, 000. Mr Alayande Lateef Ayinde, who emerged the Best Installation Engineer of the Year got N600, 000, and Mr Atoki Adeyemi Muyiwa, who was also Best Installation Engineer of the Year, received N500, 000.

Mrs. Alaka Imoleayo Oluwaseyi was recognised as Best Marketing Director of the Year with N500, 000, while Mr. Kiki Gabrilel Oluwaseun, who was the Best Maintenance Supervisor of the Year, received N500, 000.

Others are Mrs. Oguntuga Bodunrin Christiana, who was Best Marketing Manager of the Year, smiled home with one million, while Abudu Godwin Wemi, who was the Most Punctual Staff of the Year carted away with 800, 000 to the admiration of all.

Other winners are: Adesina Wasiu Idowu went home with the best performing Logistic Manager of the year; Mrs Bello Maria Remilekun, as the Best Administrative Co-coordinator; Mr. Lateef Hakeem Adekunle, Most Diligent Staff of the Year; Bakare Olanrewaju Samuel, Best Supervisor of the Year; Mr. Ladoja Ismail Adewale, Best Engineer of the Year; Mr. Deji Samuel, Best Engineer of the Year; Mr. Fadipe Ayotunde Jacob, Best engineer of the Year; Mr. Olatunde Raphael Damilare, Most Outstanding Marketing Director of the Year; Mr. Adesina Wasiu Idowu, Most Outstanding Logistic Manager of the Year; Mrs. Oropo Abionu Justina, Most Outstanding Marketing Manager of the Year; Mr. Adekeye Wasiu Shola, Best Engineer of the Year; Mr. Uzoigwe Victor Chukwudi, Best Employee of the Year; Mrs. Wahab Fatimah Ayomide, Best Financial Director of the Year, Mrs. Johnson Adetola Oluwakemi, Best Financial Manager of the Year and Mr. Akintolu Matthew Oluwatobi as Best Engineer of the Year.

Mr. Segun Adaju, on behalf of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), described Shobesan as a workaholic and valuable member, who is down to earth. They said they were proud of Sholep when it supported Lagos State government with energy solution during this COVID-19