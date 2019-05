The Photo of the day is Vice President Osinbajo visiting Ekiti State for the launch of Buhari administration’s School Feeding Programme.

At St. Michael’s African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti he ate lunch and interacted with the children. He also had a family chat with the family of Pa Olajide Olabode, age 87, who was at a time a driver to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo and Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola.