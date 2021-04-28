From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State government has unveiled the state Chapter of the South East joint security outfit known as EBUBEAGU.

Governors of the zone recently at a meeting in Imo state adopted EBUBEAGU as the unanimously accepted security outfit to fight insecurity in the zone.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoroemegha, who unveiled the state Chapter of the outfit in Abakaliki on Wednesday, assured that the security outfit would bring to an end the security challenges in the state.

Details later.