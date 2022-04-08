From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to attend the 21st National Council on Development Planning meeting holding in the state.

The Vice President was received on arrival at Ebonyi International Airport, Onueke, by Governor David Umahi and some principal members of his administration.

Osinbajo will use the occasion of his visit to commission some important projects executed by the state government.

