By Tosin Ajirire

After 72 days of drama, intrigues and excitement, the curtain was drawn on the Big Brother Naija season 7 yesterday with Phyna emerging the winner, carting home prizes worth N100 million.

Edo -State born Phyna brought lots of energy, vibe and drama to the game to beat 27 other contestants, which included two riders – Rachel and Chizzy, and two fake housemates – Deji and Modella. Phyna was among six finalists like Daniella, who was evicted first at the live show, followed by Chichi, Adekunle, Bella, and Bryann, who was first runner up.

The reality show kicked off on Saturday July 23 with 12 housemates that included Groovy, Beauty, Kess, Daniella, Amaka, Pharmsavi, Ilebaye, Bryann, Cyph, Phyna, Khalid and Christy O, who occupied Level 2 (Island).

The following day, 12 other housemates that occupied Level 1 (Trenches) joined the first set of contestants. They were Adekunle, Allyson, Bella, Chichi, Chomzy, Diana, Dotun, Doyin, Eloswag, Giddyfia, Hermes and Sheggz.

With the theme: ‘Level Up’, this season, like that of last year, was a double-launch edition, witnessing some housemates entering the Big Brother House on Saturday, while the rest were admitted the following day. All the housemates slugged it out for prizes worth N100 million.

However, the grand finale night was not without music, as it featured electrifying performances from MI, Falz and Pheelz, who thrilled the live audience with their hit songs.

Fans of the show actually loved this season because several pre-COVID-19 elements returned to the game, such as the Ninjas and live studio audience. Also, there were several engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wits.

Organised by MultiChoice Nigeria and hosted by Ebuka Obi-Echendu, the Africa’s

biggest reality show was sponsored by PiggyVest (formerly Abeg) and associate sponsored by Flutterwave.