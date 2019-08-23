Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

After three months of sensational performances and stiff competition across the south-east/south south, Hi-Life Fest finally reached an epic crescendo last Sunday, August 18.

Fun lovers and entertainment buffs had more than they yearned for as the trio of Phyno, Kcee and Onyeka Onwenu mounted the stage at different times during the show at Shoprite, Onitsha. The superstars were not the only artistes to grace the stage, as the previous winners of Hi-Life Fest took the stage to delight the guests. Chibest David and Dons Ifeanyi provided the perfect precedent for the night, as their performances reminded all in attendance of the immense talent of the young highlife musicians.

Kicking off the guest performances on the night was Kcee, who showed why he is a fan favourite in the East, with some impeccable stagecraft and impressive dance moves. Following up his performance was veteran singer, Onyeka Onwenu, who once again proved her legendary status with a performance which was full of zest. It was truly a sight to behold.

Wrapping up the night was Phyno with a track-list of all his chart-topping singles. His performance was practically a sing-along with the fans, as both he and the guests had the time of their lives during his show