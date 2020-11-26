Paul Orude Bauchi

A coalition of physically challenged persons in Bauchi State has commended the appointment of one of their own by Governor Bala Mohammed.

The group under the auspices of Coalition of People with Special Needs, said it is 100 percent behind Waziri’s appointment as Chairman of the State Agency for People with Disability.

Chairman of the Coalition Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi, who is also the President of the National Association of Visually Impaired Students, (NAVIS), Bauchi State chapter, stated this while addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat on Wednesday.

Abdullahi who commended Governor Bala Mohammed for creating the agency, said the appointment of Waziri was a square peg in a round hole.

“We are in solidarity for the appointment of one of us. We thank God for making this opportunity for us to unite and thank our dear governor for making this well-deserved appointment because the significance of bringing Hamza Waziri as Chairman of this agency is now more than ever,” he said.

According to him, Waziri is young, energetic and vibrant person who has the zeal and commitment to help people with special needs in Bauchi.

“This manifest through his various efforts which include among others creation of car wash which gives direct opportunity to people with special needs to because self-reliant. He gives scholarship to our members to further their education.

“When he has an opportunity to go to Young African Leadership Initiative, YALI Conference in Washington DC, he worked a way to give opportunities to people with special needs in Bauchi State to attend World Computer Summit in Egypt.

“His appointment did not come as a surprise because Mallam Hamza Waziri is few among African youth who has the opportunity to attend the prestigious YALI conference.

“Before Hamza attained this height in life, he had a charismatic background. The 28 years old Hamza was born in GRA, Bauchi and attended Makama Nursery and Primary School, Dutse Tanshi, proceeded to ATBU International Secondary school and went to Malaysia and bagged a degree in Business Administration.

“He is currently awaiting VISA to proceed with his studies in Britain but with the coming of this appointment he suspended it because he sees the way to assist people with disability with his appointment by the governor.

“As such we the Coalition rise up in unison and give applause to the governor for giving us Hamza Wazriri. We believe he will bring marvelous achievements to the physically challenged community in the state regardless of any bais. We are calling on physically challenged people in the state to accept Waziri as Chairman because he has nothing but positive development for us. We also believe he will change our situation for the best and not change for changing sake but change to preserve our ideals and liberity and the pursuit of a good future. As Chairman of the agency, we pledge our unflinching support and call on other international bodies to partner with him as Chairman to better our lives”