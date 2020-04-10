Joe Effiong, Uyo

A non-governmental organisation, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has appealed to Akwa Ibom State Government to consider Persons with Disabilities in the distribution of palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Secretary to the Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, had, last Tuesday, announced its readiness to distribute relief materials to everybody in the state

Consequently, CCD Executive Director, David Anyaele, in a statement in Uyo yesterday, said persons with disabilities should be given special consideration as the 14-day lockdown would affect them more than other people.

He also urged the governor to take steps to ensure safety and protection of persons with disabilities in accordance with the Nigeria Disabilities Law.

Anyaele said the appeal became necessary as government was yet to sign the state Disability Law.

“This is to appeal to Governor Emmanuel Udom not to leave Akwa Ibom persons with disabilities behind in the distribution of relief materials and palliatives to all villages in the state.

“It is obvious that persons with disabilities are the worst affected as a result of the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge the governor to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and protection of persons with disabilities as clearly stated in Section 25 of the Nigeria Disability Law.

“As the government plans to send palliatives to all villages in Akwa Ibom to assist residents during lockdown in the state, we urge the government to ensure persons with disabilities are given priority in the distribution of these relief materials,” Anyaele said.