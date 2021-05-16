By Henry Uche

The Physically Challenged Aid Foundation (PCAF) says its quest in seeking the Patronage and ambassadorial role of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains their top priority.

In an interview with the founder of the Foundation, Barr Debo Adeleke said the Foundation had once sent a comprehensive paper to Lagos State House of Assembly through the office of The Honorable Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, seeking the Patronage and Ambassadorship of the State governor but the letter was ignored it, describing such act as shameful.

According to him, their request was borne out the governor’s passion and compassion for the physically challenged persons and the downtrodden in the State. He added that it would tell better on the Society if these fellow citizens (Persons with physical disabilities and downtrodden) are given due attention and necessary support.

He said, “PCAF would continue to encourage Physically Challenged persons to continue to forge ahead in life despite their physical Challenged. They should turn their adversities to advantage. Of course we have a lot to contribute to the society,”

Adeleke who is also a lawyer noted that The Disability Rights Law in Nigeria has been grossly ineffective and has failed abinitio to address the real challenges facing Physically Challenged Persons, hence “There was no input by the people who really suffer physical Challenge. The Disability Rights is politically motivated and grossly ineffective,” he noted that some persons and corporates like educational institutions are still relegating and showing discrimination against the physically challenged Persons especially in the primary and post primary schools and other social where they had been unfairly treated.

He continued, “Many States are Yet to implement the Disability Rights Law as we still experience unfair treatment, injustice, Relegation and discrimination, howbeit, Lagos State is one of the few states in Nigeria that identifies with Physically Challenged. Their policy is physically Challenged Friendly. But the House of Assembly of Lagos needs to be more proactive.

“Right now PCAF is trying to make His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Lagos State to be our INSPIRATIONAL PATRON and Ambassador of Hope but our request is yet to be responded to. We don’t know what the office of Mr Speaker has done with our documents. We believe that with His Excellency our PARON, it would be easier to table our problems and possibly partners with Lagos State Government.

He cautioned those who relegate, despise and unleash inhumane acts on physically challenged Persons to desist saying that such is against humanity and divinity, he challenged his fellows to dare and break the jinx of every barrier placed on them by anyone. “We are not limited from achieving our goals, of course disabilities are not inabilities. All we demand is fairness, justice and every humane dispositions from all and Sundry,” he asseverated.