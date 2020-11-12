The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) has elected new National Executive officers with the President Dr. Nnenna Nina Chigbo promising to run an all inclusive administration. The society is the umbrella body of all physiotherapists in Nigeria.

The 17th Executive officers were elected immediately after its 60th and maiden hybrid AGM/scientific conference with the theme “The 2020 Pandemic; A critical Juncture for Reversing Health Tourism”. The scientific conference also has subtheme I “Enhancing Global Competitiveness in Physiotherapy Training, Practice and Research” and subtheme II “Specialization: A way to go in Curbing Health Tourism”.

The election was conducted via electronic voting. Other members of the executive include, Dr Felix Oyinlola, Vice President; Dr Usman Abba Ahmed, Secretary; Dr Mfonobong Udoh, Assistant Secretary; Dr Emelie Moris Anekwu, Financial Secretary; Dr Muhammad Aminu Shehu, Treasurer; Dr Ogbonna Nwajiobi Obi, Public Relations Officer; Dr Adejugbagbe Muyiwa Kenneth, Public Relations Officer I; Dr Mushin Muhammad Aliyu, Public Relation Officer II; Dr Auwal Shittu, Auditor I, Dr Adebayo Adesola Michael, Auditor II,while the immediate past national president, Dr Rufai Yusuf Ahmad is the Ex Officio 1.

Speaking after her election, Dr Nnenna, promised to carry everybody along as well as take the society to the next level. Her words: “It is my sincere intention to run an all-inclusive government, where the voices and legitimate concerns of all our members will be heard and given attention, to guide our actions as NEC. Under my leadership, NSP will lead a robust engagement/dialogue with other health professions and FMOH to find solutions to the recurrent unhealthy rivalry and competition which has culminated in incessant industrial crises and disharmony in the health sector.

“Our administration will take bold and decisive steps in making the impact of the physiotherapy profession felt in relevant government ministries/agencies. We will lobby and advocate for recognition of the physiotherapy profession and institutions as major stakeholders in the health sector and in relevant government health policies for the good of the Nigerian people. Our society would systematically and strategically engage the necessary government agencies until the recognition of Residency Training Programme and the Physiotherapy Postgraduate College.

“Under my leadership, NSP will lead a robust engagement/dialogue with other health professions and FMOH to find solutions to the recurrent unhealthy rivalry and competition which has culminated in incessant industrial crises and disharmony in the health sector. The impact of such disharmony is devastating on the public health system and the Nigerian people bear the burden. We shall continue to engage other health workers in order to improve inter-professional harmony within the health sector to understand each other and by seeking and pursuing common goals. Also the welfare of all our members especially the Early Career Colleagues will be at the front burner”, she stated.