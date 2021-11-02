By Adewale Sanyaolu

In line with the mantra of the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) which seeks to engender an efficient oil and gas industry, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has promoted 195 workers of the Commission for the 2021 promotion exercise.

Recall that the PIA in a bid to unbundle the system advocated for the scrapping of Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR), replacing same with two regulatory agencies;NUPRC and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authourity.

NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed that the exercise was in recognition of the resilience and hardwork put in by staff to meet the aspirations of government for the Upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He said that the welfare of staff will continue to be the focus of his administration of the Commission.

He enjoined all staff to continue to put in their best in the discharge of their responsibilities stating that motivation of staff will continue to be a priority for him.