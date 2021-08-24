From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday described as unsatisfactory, the three percent allocated to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act.

Okowa said the five percent demanded by oil producing states was very fair, just and equitable view of the ecological and environmental degradation that the host communities are exposed to from oil exploration.

He however appealed for calm from the Niger Delta particularly the youths, saying that there would be opportunity for improvement.

“We shall continue to push for higher compensation but I appeal to all Deltans, particularly the youth, to be calm and law-abiding. I am confident that we will have the opportunity to make improvements to the law by way of amendment,” the governor stated.

Okowa spoke in Asaba at a stakeholders’ interactive session as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of creation of Delta State.

Reacting to an issue of the repentance of Boko Haram members raised by a non-indigene, Okowa called for national caution.

He urged all stakeholders to be vigilante so that those who claimed to have repented do not take the society by surprise by unleashing mayhem in unsuspecting communities.

“When people begin to repent in large numbers and integrated back into the society, we must be cautious so that they do not turn around to cause mayhem,” he said.

The governor said Delta was now more united than as it was 30 years ago when it carved out of the defunct Bendel State.

According to him, the skepticism that greeted the creation of the state, has now given way to belief in a more united state.