From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday described as unsatisfactory, the three percent allocated to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Act.
Okowa said the five percent demanded by oil producing states was very fair, just and equitable view of the ecological and environmental degradation that the host communities are exposed to from oil exploration.
He however appealed for calm from the Niger Delta particularly the youths, saying that there would be opportunity for improvement.
“We shall continue to push for higher compensation but I appeal to all Deltans, particularly the youth, to be calm and law-abiding. I am confident that we will have the opportunity to make improvements to the law by way of amendment,” the governor stated.
Okowa spoke in Asaba at a stakeholders’ interactive session as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of creation of Delta State.
Reacting to an issue of the repentance of Boko Haram members raised by a non-indigene, Okowa called for national caution.
He urged all stakeholders to be vigilante so that those who claimed to have repented do not take the society by surprise by unleashing mayhem in unsuspecting communities.
“When people begin to repent in large numbers and integrated back into the society, we must be cautious so that they do not turn around to cause mayhem,” he said.
The governor said Delta was now more united than as it was 30 years ago when it carved out of the defunct Bendel State.
According to him, the skepticism that greeted the creation of the state, has now given way to belief in a more united state.
“Thirty years ago, Delta State was born and given the prevailing political atmosphere at the time, its birth was, understandably, greeted with cautious optimism.
“Indeed, not a few were skeptical about the future of the new State, given its ethnic plurality and the initial feelings of disappointment among those who felt shortchanged in the process.
“But after 30 years of existence, it is gratifying to note that the skepticism has given way to belief, despair has been replaced by confidence, and suspicion has succumbed to understanding and acceptance.
“I dare say that Deltans have come to live as one big, happy family and the State has continued to forge ahead in all indices of human, physical and economic development,” he said.
He thanked civil servants (serving, retired or dead), politicians traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders for their ideas, policies and contributions to the growth of Delta.
Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah, had said at 30, Delta was smart, strong and safe and had brought to the fore the results of three decades of hard work and dedication by the founding fathers of the state.
Ukah stressed that Delta was celebrating 30 years of massive infrastructure, education, sports, entertainment, human capital development and small-scale enterprises among others.
Stakeholders at the forum commended Governor Okowa and other past leaders for their outstanding accomplishments in the governance of the state.
The forum was attended by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro; former military administrator of the state, Navy Commander Walter Feghabo (Rtd); Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori; Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Diai; Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, Traditional Rulers among others.
Leave a Reply