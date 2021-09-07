Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has called for the establishment of an Africa Energy Bank to help boost investments in the oil and gas sector in the continent.

He stated this in an address during the visit of the Equatorial Guinea Minister of Hydrocarbon, Mr. Gabriel Lima, in Abuja, yesterday. He said since western nations were scaling down funding for hydrocarbon exploration across the world due to the race for renewable energies, setting up an African Energy Bank would be the only alternative available to African countries to continues to explore the vast hydrocarbon resources in the continent.

He said the call for the establishment of the energy bank is heightened by the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) stressing that the Act would open up the oil and gas sector for huge investments going forward.

“The PIA is a watershed moment for us in Nigeria. This is the time for us to get out of Nigeria to market this investment environment. We must not go out of Africa to attract investments. We must setup structures to fund our system. If we insist on the exploration of our oil and gas reserves when the world is cutting down on investments in the sector, we must set a financial institution, an African Energy Bank to develop the oil and gas sector.”

Analysing the issue further, the minister said: “If we go into more exploration in Africa, we will find more oil and gas and must we leave it under the ground because the other countries are racing for renewable energy? We must find a way to explore it and that’s why we need an energy bank along the line of the African Development Bank (AfDB).”

While calling for synergy among African nations, the minster noted that no country in the world would help Africa develop other than Africans themselves and therefore called for unity among nations in the continent.

