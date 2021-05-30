From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Monarchs under the aegis of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) have insisted that it was the constitution obligation of the Federal Government to provide security for the protection of oil facilities.

TROMPCON said such constitutional should not be shifted to host communities, maintaining that welfare and security of Nigerian citizens and public and private property was the primary responsibility of government.

The royal fathers therefore warned that the proposed trust fund for host communities under the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020, should not be subject to protection of oil facilities.

They called for legal instruments to institutionalize the relationship between oil and gas prospecting companies and host communities in the Niger Delta.

In a 10-point communiqué at the end of it’s conference in Asaba, TROMPCON called for the restoration of constitutional role for traditional rulers in the governance architecture of Nigeria

The communiqué which was read by the national chairman and the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Felix Mujakperuo, supported resolutions by southern governors on the issues of devolution of power and banning of open grazing.

Flanked by the national secretary, Dr. I.O Asor, the Orodje said the association believed in the unity of Nigeria.

He said the conference called on the state and federal governments to deploy adequate security to protect the people of the Niger Delta and indeed all Nigerians from the activities violent herdsmen and unknown gunmen.

According to him, the group expressed concern with the state of environmental degradation, unemployment and lack of social amenities in all the oil minerals host communities in the Niger Delta just as it deprecated the state of its infrastructural development particularly roads, schools, healthcare system among others.

Our correspondent learnt that TROMPCON was formed about 30 years ago by the monarchs from the Niger Delta states of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Imo, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, Ondo and Rivers.