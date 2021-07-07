From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has warned of dire consequences over the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in its present form.

The President of the IYC, umbrella body of all Ijaw youths worldwide, Mr Peter Igbifa who stated this in an interview in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State said the council is still considering its options while waiting to see whether President Muhammadu Buhari would assent to it or not,

Igbifa disclosed that his leadership have been taking great efforts to restrain the youths of the region said the National Assembly would not be able to contain any crisis that breaks out.

He frowned at the continued use of numerical strength in the National Assembly to pass unjust laws against the people of the Niger Delta region.

“The continued taking for granted the sensibilities of Niger Delta is unacceptable. They should not call for another return to the struggle. Oil should not bring us pain when other people resources bring them joy. We have always been taken for granted. On this PIB issue even the National Assembly would not be able to contain the crisis when it starts, so the issue of numbers at the National Assembly that takes decision against a few would not be accepted. They cannot just sit at the National Assembly and decide how much they would give us from our resources.

“We are doing so much as IYC to put ourselves under control. We prayed that God would help us to remain under control. Otherwise this PIB would put pressure on this nation to the extent that is unimagined. We can drill this oil by ourselves. It is not magic. When we talk about resource control, people think it is joke. The National Assembly after a lot of consultations would throw away those inputs and think their decision is final. I want to believe no member of the National Assembly from this region was part of that conspiracy. The issue of number at the national assembly would not criteria for which negative decisions at all times to be taken against this region. The Niger Delta region has been quiet, it has been peaceful. There is enough reason for every part to think of secession. I hope this PIB would not throw us into turmoil such that the centre would not be able to hold.

“ We are waiting to see what Mr President would do as this document is sent to him for assent. We must not produce President of Nigeria for PIB to be in favour of us. We must not have Senate President before the PIB would have sense. We must have not Secretary to the Federation; we must not have Chief of Staff before we get justice. Can’t we just deliver justice in this country for peace to reign? Justice is the voice crying out now let it not be pushed to the wall because even the wall would not be able to hold it.“