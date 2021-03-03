Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed concern that despite the long years of oil exploration in the state, there has been no tangible impact of it in the lives of oil producing communities.

Governor Ikpeazu, who stated this when he received in audience a delegation of the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill led by Senator Albert Bassey at Government House, Umuahia, said Abia should benefit more from the Petroleum Industry Bill when passed into Law.

He said Abia oil producing communities have remained peaceful more than any other oil producing Community in Nigeria, emphasising that the peaceful disposition of Abians should serve as a model for the compensation of oil producing communities. He thanked members of the committee for their untiring efforts towards passing into law a Bill that will protect the interest of the oil host communities.

Governor Ikpeazu regretted that petroleum exploration and production companies who do business in the state do not pay taxes in Abia rather reside within neighbouring states and pay their taxes there.

He expressed hope that the visit will mark a new beginning for oil host communities as well as nip in the bud issues of agitation arising from various oil producing communities.

He called on relevant government agencies to expedite action in exploring the entire value chain of crude oil as such will generate more revenue for the country.

As it concerns Abia, the governor said: “Despite the fact that they (oil companies) have received unfettered cooperation from the oil bearing communities in Abia State, you will not notice one signboard of any company anywhere. They don’t live here, they don’t pay taxes here.

“They come, dropped in Coaster buses led by heavily armed soldiers from Port Harcourt everyday and they leave after work by 4pm leaving the communities to their fate.

Oil communities in Abia State remain very calm and if there’s a State that’s supposed to benefit from what you have come to do, it is Abia.