Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Mungonu and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Henry Nwawuba, are among members of the National Assembly and other dignitaries that will parley with host communities of the Niger Delta on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The event is a hostcom colloquium conceived and organised by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative to achieve the objective of harnessing stakeholder positions on the host community provisions of the PIB.

A statement by Oke Epia, executive director of OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, said the colloquium is being convened for stakeholders in the region to examine and make submissions on the bill that would be forwarded to the legislature.

The colloquium is billed to hold tomorrow at Owerri, Imo State.

Speakers billed to drill down on the bill and the issues are Joe Nwakwue and Prof. Wunmi Iledare, both renowned petroleum industry experts as well as Dr. Otive Igbuzor, acclaimed development expert and Founding Executive Director, Centre LSD.

Omo-Agege represents Delta Central senatorial district which has a number of oil producing communities while Mungonu chairs the House Technical Committee on the PIB.

The OrderPaper Colloquium Series are designed to reinforce the current legislative processing of the bill. The first HostCom Colloquium was held in Abuja on July 12, 2018 and was chaired by Alhassan Doguwa, then Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on PIB.