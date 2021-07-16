From Paul Osuyi and Ben Dunno

A repentant militant leader in the Niger Delta, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, on Friday said the outcry against the 3% conceded to host communities in the now passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was very justified.

Akpodoro said the protests particularly from the Niger Delta region, were normal, and not out of place.

Speaking on behalf of youths as the Coordinator of Urhobo Youth Forum For Change (UYFC), Akpodoro said the protests were expected for that fact the the region produces the oil and gas which is the mainstay of the economy of the nation.

Reacting to the passage of the bill by the National Assembly, Akpodoro who is also known as the ‘People’s General’ however called for patience, saying that there would always be room for amendment.

“We must all accept the fact that there is no perfect document, and if we can come to terms with that, then we should know that there is always room for amendment and re-negotiation of the bill even when its passed to law.

“One thing am however grateful for in all these is that the National Assembly have been able to do the first thing first. They have taken this bold step and they should be commended for this in the interest of peace and development of the Niger Delta region,” he said.

He insisted that the decision to pass the bill was a step in the right direction despite generating some sentimental issues that had generated controversy.

Akpodoro said there was need to first and foremost applauds the National Assembly, maintaining that this has become very imperative considering how long the bill had stayed on the floor of both chambers.

“First, we have to appreciate the efforts of the National Assembly for the commitment in ensuring the passage of the controversial PIB after over two decades on the floor of the Assembly.

“It would not have been possible if not for their efforts and determination to get the bill the passed

“On the ongoing protest across the Niger Delta region over the 3percent conceded to the host communities, it is very normal and expected since that is the region that produce the oil and gas that’s the mainstay of the economy. So the outcry by the people of the region is not out of place,” he said.

