From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, adopted the report of the National Assembly Conference Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which recommended three per cent equity for host communities.

The House had on Thursday, deferred the consideration of the report of the Conference Committee, following protest by members.

The protesting members had insisted on five percent equity for host communities, as contained in the version of the PIB passed by the House.

However, immediately the members of the minority caucus staged a walkout from yesterday’s session in protest over a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, on the electoral act amendment bill, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers, quickly considered and passed the conference report.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said although the House had deferred the consideration of the conference report, it discovered that there is nothing much it could do, as the Senate had already adopted it.

However, the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, while addressing journalists, said the adoption of the conference committee report was a nullity, as it was not listed in the Order Paper.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.