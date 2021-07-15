From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed a harmonised version of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), opting for 3% for host communities.

Daily Sun on Thursday exclusively reported how there was a tie during the Conference Committee meeting. The two leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives, both from North West, broke the tie.

Attempts by some Niger Delta senators to protest were rebuffed by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

With the adoption of the report, the Bill will be transmitted to the President for assent into law.

