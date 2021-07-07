From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi, has commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, over the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), describing the minister as an achiever.

According to Ebebi, Sylva deserved accolades as Minister of State for Petroleum and Chairman of the Board of Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), citing his contributions and the efforts of his ministry to ensure the passage of the PIB after 13 years.

Ebebi, a former Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly before and Deputy Governor in the Sylva governorship, noted that the minister has left an indelible mark on infrastructural development, job creation and socio-economic development in the state.

Ebebi in a statement to celebrate Sylva’s birthday noted with delight that Sylva’s character made it possible for the establishment of Brass Fertiliser, Atlantic Refinery Projects, Methanol Gas Projects, Brass Petroleum Products Terminal, completion and commissioning of the 17 storeys Nigerian Content Tower in the in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He noted that as the leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State, Sylva has shown great statesmanship by taking action and giving counsel that strengthens the party and its pursuit of greater internal democracy and openness.

Ebebi, who described Chief Timipre Sylva as a trailblazer and a unifying pillar, said that the minister’s birthday has given him the opportunity to personally thank him for his personal sacrifices and contributions in caring for the people, as he continues to provide opportunities and inspire Bayelsans to realise their potential.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.