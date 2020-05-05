Paul Orude, Bauchi

A northern group, Arewa Liberty and Awareness for Justice and Emancipation (ALAJE), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to pick a new Chief of Staff from the North-East sub-region.

According to the group, this is to ensure that the sub-region would not shed tears twice: losing the ex-chief of staff, Mallam Abba Kyari and losing the seat.

President of the association, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmad Dahiru stated this while speaking with newsmen on Monday, in Bauchi.

He said even though many people were pushing for the post from different parts of the country including North-East, they want President Buhari to pick a successor to late Abba Kyari from the zone.

“Because of the increasing number of contenders for the office of the chief of staff, from the six geo-political zones of the country, it was reported in the media and speculated that people like ministers, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Malami, Lawal Daura, former National Security Advisor, Baba Gana Kingibe, Buba Marwa, Ministers of Information, FCT Minister, former military administrators, present senators, and some serving governors to mention just a few are being pushed by their supporters for the position,” he said.

He said many of them are allegedly lobbying to see that they are appointed and ‘we feel it is good for Mr President to think of the North East as the most backward region in the country and pick the new CoS from the region.

“We want to advise the president that it would be suicidal for him to appoint anybody sacked by the administration or a person that has put the administration in many squabbles no matter how close he is to the president.”

He said it was sad that stories in social and online media alleged that Buhari had appointed education minister Mallam Adamu Adamu as chief of staff and advised mischief-makers doing so to desist from doing something that didn’t happen in the best interest of the country.

When asked who among the contenders was their best choice for the position, Dahiru said the group wants the president to pick a highly dedicated and committed aide whom he can saddle with official and unofficial assignments.

“The person must be a trusted aide, that never makes any attempt to bring shame to the president – a candidate that never hides his love and loyalty for Mr President within or outside,” he said.