Vivian Onyebukwa

There is always one pencil for all your beauty needs. Here are they:

The concealer pencil: It is the perfect touch-up solution on the go. Just sharpen it regularly to keep it clean.

The eye shadow pencil: They are much quicker to use in a hurry, than pallers and brushes. Use a pencil for day time, then top up from a pallet for an evening look.

The eye liner pencil: It gives one a softer finish than with liquid liner. If you want more smoky effect, blend it into an eye shadow.

The brow pencil: It leaves a cleanser shape and stays on longer than a pen.

The lip pencil: Apply tinted balm, then use a nude stocking effect.

The nail pencil: This gives a groomed finish. Soften it with a hair dryer, then run it under your nail from side to side.

The highlighting pencil: It is very easy to overly apply with a liquid, so pencils are best for precision, and it is not just for eyes only. After lip gloss, line your Cupid’s low to make your lip look fuller.