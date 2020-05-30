Vivian Onyebukwa
There is always one pencil for all your beauty needs. Here are they:
The concealer pencil: It is the perfect touch-up solution on the go. Just sharpen it regularly to keep it clean.
The eye shadow pencil: They are much quicker to use in a hurry, than pallers and brushes. Use a pencil for day time, then top up from a pallet for an evening look.
The eye liner pencil: It gives one a softer finish than with liquid liner. If you want more smoky effect, blend it into an eye shadow.
The brow pencil: It leaves a cleanser shape and stays on longer than a pen.
The lip pencil: Apply tinted balm, then use a nude stocking effect.
The nail pencil: This gives a groomed finish. Soften it with a hair dryer, then run it under your nail from side to side.
The highlighting pencil: It is very easy to overly apply with a liquid, so pencils are best for precision, and it is not just for eyes only. After lip gloss, line your Cupid’s low to make your lip look fuller.
Leave a Reply