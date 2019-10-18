Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government was already putting finishing touches on legal instruments to enable it to take over all assets of the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) in the country.

He stated this when he led agencies under his Ministry’s supervision to defend their 2020 budgets before the Senate committee on Information and National Orientation.

He said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was working towards achieving total confiscation of all P&ID assets in Nigeria.

“I am aware that the AGF is also working on registering the judgment in which the Nigerian court ordered the winding up of P&ID Nigeria. The important thing about is that when this judgement are registered, it therefore means that whatever belongs to P&ID now belongs the property of Nigeria.

“I am also aware that we are also working on instituting an action to set aside the entire award of $9.6bn on the grounds that the award did the not take into cognisance. the fraud involved in the entire process . Some of these problems have just been brought to our notice, and we are actually working through.

“The Ministry of Justice is going to institute another separate suite in London to ask the UK court to set aside the entire $9.6bn judgment. I am also aware that efforts are being made to prosecute those Nigerians who have been found to be complicit or compromise their position for the P&ID company to exploit us. Investigation is still going on to apprehend whoever is involved in the entire scandal.”