Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday filed a 32-count amended charge against a British citizen, James Nolan, at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheanacho had at the resumed trial informed the court that the anti-graft agency had filed an amended charge dated November 20.

The lawyer said the EFCC is now bringing up a 32-count charge against the defendants in the case contrary to the initial 16-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The Commission had on October 21 arraigned Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged complicity in the $9.6 billion judgment against Nigeria.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) the company had with the Federal Government.