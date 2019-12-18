Godwin Tsa Abuja

There seems to be no hiding place for the British citizen, Adam Quinn, as the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s request to extradite him over his alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars judgment against Nigeria.

Justice Okon Abang, who granted the order for the arrest of the Briton said the decision was to help the Federal Government to prosecute him in the charges levied against him.

Recall that his associate, Nolan, is a guest at Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, following his inability to perfect his bail conditions.

The anti-graft agency had, on October 21, 2019, arraigned Nolan and Quinn (at large), both British nationals, over their alleged involvement in the judgment against Nigeria.

Process and Industrial Development (P&ID), an Irish engineering company, had secured the award against Nigeria following the non-execution of a 20-year Gad and Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) the company had with the Federal Government.

The arraignment of the two British nationals is coming weeks after two P&ID directors were convicted over the deal.

The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, were arraigned on a 16-count charge but later amended to 32 counts bordering on money laundering.

In an ex-parte motion dated December 16 and marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/239/19, counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that Quinn’s name featured in the charges not less than 21 times.

He said though Quinn was not within the court’s jurisdiction where an order of warrant of arrest extraditing the defendant could be effected.

According to him, the court has the statutory powers under the provisions of sections 3, 35, 36 and 37 of the Administration of Justice Act, 2015, to grant the prayers being sought.

“We seek an order of the honourable court issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 1, 2, 4, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 of the criminal charge brought before this honourable court to face trial on the aforementioned criminal charges.

“And for such further or other orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case,” he said.

Justice Abang said he had considered the application just argued by the anti-graft lawyer.

“I think it deserves to succeed to enable the prosecution that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria commence prosecution of Adam Quinn.

He noted that Quinn’s name appeared severally in the charges which were amended on Nov. 20 and filed same date.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered as prayed in line with the motion. Order is hereby made for warrant of arrest of Adam Quinn whose name appeared severally to enable the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence its prosecution to enable him answer questions on the charge,” the judge ruled.

Although Nolan was in court with his lawyer, Anozie Okwudili, and the EFCC’s witness too was in court, the judge ruled that it would not be convenient for the court to take the matter.

Justice Abang, therefore, adjourned for continuation of trial till Jan. 20 and 21, 2020.