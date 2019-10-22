Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Two British nationals, James Nolan and Adam Quinn (at large), were on Monday arraigned before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on Monday for alleged complicity in the controversial $9.6bn arbitral award to Process and Industrial Development Ltd., by a United Kingdom commercial court.

Meanwhile, James Nolan has since been remanded to prison custody by Justice Okon Abang pending the consideration of his bail application.

The defendants, both directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution and ICIL Limited, were charged with 16 counts bordering on money laundering.

After entering a plea of not guilty, Justice Abang struck out count nine of the charges on the ground that his court does not have jurisdiction over a non registered person.

Count one of the charges read, “That you James Richard Nolan and Adam Quinn(at large), sometime in December 2013 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being Directors of Goidel Resources Limited, a Designated Non-Financial Institution aided the said company in failing to comply with the requirement of submitting to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments a declaration of the activities as specified under section 5 (1)(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended and punishable under section 16 (2b) of the same Act.”

A statement by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the prosecution, Bala Sanga, asked the court for a trial date and an order to remand the defendants in prison custody.

However, defence counsel, Okwudili Anozie, moved an oral application for the bail of his clients, but Sanga objected to the application.

We object to the oral application of the defendant. We would be requesting an affidavit showing cause, why the bail should be granted,” he said. After hearing Anozie’s argument, Abang refused the oral application for the bail of the defendants and adjourned till November 20 and 21, 2019, for the commencement of trial.