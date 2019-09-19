Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island and iits Nigerian affiliate, P&ID Nigeria Ltd, on 11 counts of fraud and tax evasion in respect of the contract leading to the controversial judgment of a British court empowering the firm to seize about $9.6 billion worth of Nigerian assets.

Two representives of the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) have pleaded guilty to all the 11 counts before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

While P&ID Ltd, Virgin Island, was represented by its Commercial Director, Mohammad Kuchazi, P&ID Nigeria Limited was represented by Adamu Usman, who is also a lawyer.

During the court proceedings, Kuchazi was represented by his lawyer, Dandison Akurunwua, while Usman represented himself.

They were, among other things, accused of fraudulently claiming to have acquired land from the Cross River State Government in 2010 for the gas supply project agreement which led to the $9.6 billion judgment.