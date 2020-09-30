Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that a commercial court in London ordering $200 million used as a deposit by Nigeria in the P&ID case to be returned to the Nigerian Government was the outcome of the country’s commitment to tackling fraud.

Malami made the remark in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, which was made available to newsmen.

According to the statement: ‘We are glad having this victory in addition to multiple successes recorded so far. The recent judgement on Nigeria’s cases against P&ID demonstrated an outcome of strong commitment and determination of the present Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to tackle fraud, corruption, non-compliance with the due process.

‘Since the time the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice took over the coordination of the case, it has been a matter of success upon success.’

The Attorney-General stated few of the successes to includes: Order for a stay of execution of the arbitral award was granted; Nigeria recorded tremendous success challenging the order for a cash deposit of $200 million to bank guarantee; Success was equally recorded for having an order for the extension of time to challenge award and agreement.

Others are: Nigeria was successful as the court award payment of the legal cost of €1.5 million in favour of the country; the Court ordered the release of bank guarantee in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria; the award of payment of €70,00 to Nigeria as further legal cost relating to the issue and Nigeria obtains multiple positive rulings to obtain information from banks abroad which helped in establishing fraud.