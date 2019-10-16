Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Proceedings in the case against former director, Legal Services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga, who is alleged to be involved in the P&ID multiple fraud, was yesterday stalled at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Apo, following her absence in court.

When the case was called, her counsel, Ola Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), informed the court that his client was sick and on admission at Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital. He further informed the court that all efforts made to have the hospital bring her to the court proved abortive as she was not strong enough to be moved.

Olanipekun sought for an adjournment to give the defendant enough time to regain her strength.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Bala Sanga, raised no objections to the request of the defense counsel.

The trial judge, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, adjourned the case until November 6 and 7 for hearing.

Taiga was alleged to have used her position to administer undue favours to the company.

She was arraigned on eight-count amended charges bordering on accepting bribes and other related crimes.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was granted bail to the sum of N10 million on September 25.