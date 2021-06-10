By Chiamaka Ajeamo

In its desire to give back to society, the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) launched the institution of its social good initiative, the PILA Foundation, a vehicle through which its corporate social responsibilities would be delivered to stakeholders.

PILA announced this at the 25th Annual General Meeting held at its newly completed PILA House in Lagos.

President of PILA, Joyce Ojemudia, said this was the culmination of the Association’s desire to give back to society especially its stakeholders and the female folk.

She thereafter announced the award of an education grant worth one million naira to Faith Odunsi, the 15-year-old girl who stunned the world when she made history by winning the Global Open Mathematics Competition, beating contestants from Europe, Asia and the Americas earlier in the year.

“Faith is that child that has become an inspiration to many. Her historic win at the Global Open Mathematics Tournament is a testament to her brilliance and excellent spirit. We at PILA want to use this Grant to congratulate her and to offer her our support as a girl child who has brought honour to her family and motherland,” Ojemudia said. “We would be available to mentor her and give her more support as she continues her academic exploits,” she added.

Accompanied by her mother, Oluwasijibomi Odunsi and Yinka Kawonise, the personal assistant to the Proprietor of The Ambassadors School, Ogun State, Samson Osewa, Faith was handed her prize to a resounding applause of insurance stakeholders and other guests at the occasion. The recipient’s mother thanked the Association for the award and prayed for the continued growth of the body.

At her inauguration as President of the 48-year-old Association at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Joyce Ojemudia, had vowed to lift the revered body of insurance women to enviable heights by taking on audacious projects which would be seen to fruition by collaborative efforts. Established in 1973, PILA is the elite body of insurance women committed to ensuring the very best of ladies in the fast-growing insurance industry.