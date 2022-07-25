The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has advised Christian Pilgrims in the Holy Land to pray for peace of Nigeria.

Pam represented by the NCPC Director of Planning, Research and Programme Development, Mt Sonny Ebiyaibo made this known in Nazareth, Israel during the 2021 ongoing Main pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

This is contained in a statement by Ms Godiya Mathew NCPC’s, information Officer 1, from Nazareth, Israel on Monday.

The theme of this year’s pilgrimage is: “Pilgrimage , Peace for National Development”.

He said that the theme was borne out of the realisation that Nigeria was faced with a lot of challenges.

“Nigeria is presently in a turmoil of serious security breaches and thus it calls for concern and prayers because without peace we cannot have development in the society.”

The NCPC helmsman added that the spiritual component of this year’s pilgrimage has been excellent.

According to him, pilgrims have been focused and are praying in line with the teachings of the Bible to enhance answered prayers for the country.

“This year’s pilgrimage is special in one particular way; this is the first time the commission is organising pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan at the same time.

“Recall that last year, pilgrimage to Jordan was conducted for the first time but today we have a double destination,” he said.

In the same vein, the Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Nestor Ezeme, said that this year’s pilgrimage had been exciting and interesting.

He affirmed that all the stories they had read in the Bible was real.

“You can see in the faces of my Pilgrims that they are happy and full of joy because they have not seen it and experienced it before.”

He thanked the Gov. of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the privilege and opportunity to come to the holy Land and feel the holiness of God.

He also appreciated the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam for a well organised exercise .

Ezeme advised the pilgrims to use this opportunity to have a sober moment of reflection and prayers for peace in Nigeria as they visit various sites in the Holy Land.

He urged them to remain focused and of good conduct. (NAN)