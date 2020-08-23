Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam said a three day peace summit would be convened in September to seek lasting solution to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday during a Thanksgiving Service organized by Assembly of God Church, held at Sot, on Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Our desire is for the killing to stop. We have embarked on advocacy visit to the affected communities to calm nerves and we will convene peace meeting in September to resolve all issues that have led to security challenges in Southern Kaduna.”

“We have met with critical stakeholders in Southern Kaduna and paid condolence visit to the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union over the loss of innocent lives during the recent violence and we believe that the peace meeting is necessary.”

He called on both the Federal and state government to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime in Southern Kaduna are brought to justice.

He further tasked the elders of Southern Kaduna to forgive their enemies while promising to do his best to raise the level of intelligence so that those who come to the communities in the night to kill innocent and harmless people would be stopped.

He equally called on the Southern Kaduna youth to ceasefire in order to chart a new course, adding that the elders had a big responsibility to ensure that the younger ones do not take laws into their hands.

Rev. Pam said he will commit himself to the task of ensuring lasting peace on the North no matter the price and called on Nigerians to pray fervently for the peace of the region.

He admonished Nigerian youths to to eschew all forms of criminality and be good ambassadors of themselves, families and Nigeria.

“We should work together and close all forms of divisions that exists in our communities, our state and Nigeria for peace to strive.”

Rev. Pam promised not to disappoint his people and Nigerians despite the though nature of the battle ahead.