Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis, for his earnest prayers against killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria.

Rev Pam in a statement at the end of a strategic stakeholders meeting with states chairmen and secretaries of states Pilgrims Welfare Boards of the North Central and North West Zones, held in Jos, said Pope Francis has contributed immensely in the current peace in Nigeria.

‘I wish to commend His Holiness, Pope Francis for his fervent prayers to halt the recent killings in Southern Kaduna State and for his prayers for the restoration of lasting peace in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

‘We are delighted with his role in the current peace in the country and we desire to partner with all religious bodies within and outside Nigeria to ensure the prosperity of Christians faith in the country,’ the Reverend said.

Rev Pam expressed strong determination to rid the Commission of the bad image in had acquired in the past, and called on spiritual ffathers in the country to join hands with him for the restoration of the dignity of the Christian faith.

He called on the stakeholders from the North-Central and North-West to partner with the NCPC to enhance the spiritual growth of Christians in the regions.

Rev Pam said he is determined to run an open policy and to partner with State Christians Welfare Boards in the country to promote the image of Christians for peace and unity.

He commended Northern Governors’ for the sponsorship of Christians to pilgrimage and applauded Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong for sponsoring the highest number of Christians to pilgrimage in the region in 2018 to date.

He noted that the Governor has provided a peaceful environment for peace to thrive in Plateau and called on Northern Governors to put in their best in ensuring lasting peace in the North.