Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Plateau State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Fr. George Gorap, has said pilgrimage has contributed immensely to the peace and unity in Plateau State.

Gorap stated this when the leadership of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in the state paid him a courtesy visit in Jos.

He said that pilgrimage could transform a person for the good of the society and to have respect for human life for peaceful coexistence.

According to him, pilgrimage can contribute to the peace that the society is in need of.

“The global peace index which was released recently revealed that the world has become less peaceful every year and this is endangering the society.

“Pilgrimage can transform the human person for the good of the society and it can draw us closer to God and to have respect for human life for peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Gorap said the holy journey was aimed at building faith, spiritual transformation, moral soundness, national peace and not an avenue for tourism.

He added that pilgrimage also facilitated our preparedness for our final heavenly journey to God, while calling on Christians to work in the ways of Jesus and live in peace with one another.

Earlier, Mr Gyang Bere, the Chairman of the Correspondents chapel, promised to work with the Pilgrims board toward achieving lasting peace in the state through reportage.