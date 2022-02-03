The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has urged intending pilgrims to ensure that they return with innovations to help in the development of Nigeria.

He gave the advice when he and some pilgrim leaders arrived at Amman, Jordan on Thursday to appraise the state of readiness on the forthcoming pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

In a statement by Mr Godiya Mathew, NCPC’s Information Officer 1, Pam said that “Pilgrimage is a journey of moral and spiritual significance”.

He said that the Christian pilgrimage goal was to build increased faith in Christ, help provoke Nigeria’s nationalism, and enhance leadership and development.

He recalled that the Pilgrim Commission was working with its mandate to conduct pilgrimage activities to holy sites around the world.

Pam further said in 2022, Jordan was included on the list of pilgrimage destinations.

“I am in Jordan with pilgrim leaders to ascertain the preparedness of the ground handlers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are to also visit the holy sites and inspect the hotels for intending pilgrims and as well inspect the aircraft at Queen Alia Airport.

“The kingdom of Jordan is home to religious, archeological, and tourist sights, with a population of about 11 million, of which 97 per cent are Muslims and three per cent Christians.

“It is recorded to be the most peaceful country in the Middle East and a safe and peaceful country with narrow streets,” he said.

The NCPC boss said he and the pilgrimage managers were well received in Jordan.

This, he said showed the acceptance of the Christian Pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Jordan. (NAN)