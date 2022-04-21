By Emma Jemegah

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has condemned the recent action of some Kano Pillars fans that destroyed vehicle belonging to Katsina United and wrecked havoc during the match between Kano Pillars and Katsina United that took place at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar, Governor Ganduje expressed his dissatisfaction over the action, saying: “As a government we totally condemn this action and by the grace of Allah, the genesis of it will be unravelled. We are raising a committee that will look into it.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The statement added that a new vehicle would be purchased for Katsina United to replace the destroyed vehicle.

Governor Ganduje assures that, “This action will not, in any way, harm the cordial relationship that has been existing between Kano and Katsina States. Kano and Katsina people are one and the same and will remain together forever.”