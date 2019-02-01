By Henry Akubuiro

Ijaye Ojokoro isn’t your typical bustling Lagos town. Sandwiched between Abule Egba, famous for its sprawling “okirika” market, and Sango Ota in Ogun State, the inhabitants are noted for farming.

Any surprise, then, that Funke Awodiya, the author the poetry volume, The Farmer’s Daughter, served as the host of PIN (Poets in Nigeria) at the Farmer’s House, Ojokoro, as it opened its Ojokoro Connect Centre, to add to the growing number of vibrant centres across Nigeria.

Awodiya, in her welcoming speech, considered it a privilege to bring the centre to her hometown. “Ojokoro is a muse, and I feel happy as a poet I have succeeded to make an impact in Ojokoro. Despite the negative things in our society, we have people doing good things in Ojokoro,” said the poet.

The President of PIN, Mr. Eriata Oribhabor, was delighted that the organisation had continued to grow in leaps and bounds since its establishment five years ago, with more young writers showing remarkable enthusiasm for poetry in Nigeria.

Welcoming members of the Ojokoro Connect Centre to the PIN family, he said it called for a concerted effort to make sure the centre survived. “I charge you all to see that this connect centre becomes a reference point in Nigeria. I believe that, if we come together under one umbrella, it’s better for poets in Nigeria,” he said.

Chike Ofili, poet and former Chair, Association of Nigerian Authors, Lagos, showered encomiums on the founder of PIN, Mr. Orhibhabor, for sustaining the momentum of literary advocacy in Nigeria at personal costs.

“He is not only spending, but is spent doing this. But he is lucky to be surrounded by poets who support him to do this work,” he said, adding that Eriata had “shifted” into supporting young ones whom this country has been neglecting by “opening a platform for the youths to unleash their creativity.”

He commended him, also, for publishing a new anthology of poetry, drawn from young poets from all over the country within the short lifespan of PIN. “For so long, poetry has been given attention, but Eriata has done that in recent years,” he said.

He subsequently unveiled two new offerings by Oribhabor, Thoughts on Random Poetry and Shifting Rides on Poetikness, before reading excerpts from one of the new works, after which Oribhabor himself read excerpts from Random Thoughts.

Odozie John Chukwunonso and Prince Modest Dikko were among the poets present who expressed delight to be at Ojokoro as history was made. There were reading by many poets. “As poets, we are lifelong learners,” Oribhabor said. Music was provided by Atanda Ayobami, an undergraduate from Lagos State University.

It was a two-in-one event, however. The call for entries for the 2019 Nigerian Students Poetry Prize was announced at the event was also made at the venue. An initiative of PIN, Kolade Olanrewaju said, at inception of the prize in 2016, PIN received 260 entries, while in subsequent years, 787 and 464 entries were received respectively.

Entries will close on March 15, 2019. Interested Nigerian undergraduates are expected to submit a poem (30 lines maximum) on any theme of their choice before the deadline. Further guidelines are available at https://nspp.poetsinnigeria.org.ng.

The sum of ₦150,000 is available for grabs. Aside rewarding the first 3 winners, the top 100 entrants will receive a certificate of excellence each and complimentary copy of the NSPP anthology featuring their works. Godstime Iberiyenari (Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Yenagoa), won the grand prize in 2018.