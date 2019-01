Pineapple ginger juice is a healthy drink. It is also sweet and delicious.

Ingredients

•Pineapple peeled and cut

•Ginger

•Lime

• Water

Instructions

•In a blender, simply blend the pineapple and ginger with the water until all the ingredients are pureed.

•Strain the juice into a clean container with a fine mesh strainer

•Squeeze the lime juice into the juice, make sure you remove the seeds and then stir..Serve chilled.